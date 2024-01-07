In 2024 Hero Lectro C3i or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro C3i or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C3i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of C3i up to 30 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C3i in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less