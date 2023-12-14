Saved Articles

Hero Lectro C3 vs Hero Lectro C4

Hero Lectro C3 vs Hero Lectro C4 - compare the two electric bikes on the basis of their price

C3
Hero Lectro C3
STD
₹23,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C4
Hero Lectro C4
STD
₹23,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,99923,999
Ex-Showroom Price
23,99923,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
515515

