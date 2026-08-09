In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-