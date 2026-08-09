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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs LX 125

Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200 [2019-2023] vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200 [2019-2023] Lx 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Mileage49.01 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199 cc124 cc
Power18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm155 mm
Length
2222 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
157 kg115 kg
Height
1258 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
823 mm770 mm
Width
850 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
14.10s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
25.14m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.84s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.28s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.05s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.81s
Quarter Mile
18.92sec @ 107.87kmph
Highway Mileage
42.37 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
67.55m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.89m
City Mileage
49.01 kmpl
Top Speed
110.82 kmph
Max Power
18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition SystemElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:019.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
199.6 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular DiamondMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
10 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Single Channel-
Navigation
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 7 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,2381,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,80096,615
RTO
9,9647,729
Insurance
9,5696,494
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0572,382

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