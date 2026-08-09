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Hero Passion Pro vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Grazia
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 65,740₹ 60,539
Mileage68.21 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm171 mm
Length
2036 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg108 kg
Height
1113 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm707 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl
Top Speed
94.68 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:110:1
Displacement
113 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAutomatic (V-matic)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
DiamondUnder bone
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shox3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
YesYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
AutosailSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Integrated Braking SystemCombi Brake System
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02587,979
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47575,859
RTO
5,8586,068
Insurance
5,7876,052
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,891

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