In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.25 PS PS