In 2026 Hero Glamour or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Glamour vs XE Comparison