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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Indian Challenger

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Challenger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Challenger
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 36.97 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1768 cc
Power93.8 PS PS122.5 PS PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm137 mm
Length
2425 mm2501 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg377 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm672 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm96.5 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1768 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114PowerPlus
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm108 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Riding Modes
StreetRain,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMExhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59440,94,162
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00036,97,472
RTO
2,99,9203,32,772
Insurance
76,67463,918
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67587,999

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