Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Softail vs Rocket 3

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
Stroke
111 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm221 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.8:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc2458 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm110.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88923,30,134
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00020,95,000
RTO
1,22,0001,67,600
Insurance
37,63946,584
Accessories Charges
15,25020,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53750,083

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     