In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 7 up to 70-80 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours