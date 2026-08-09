In 2026 EMotorad T-Rex or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
T-Rex vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T-rex
|Star city plus
|Brand
|EMotorad
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 44,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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