In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EMotorad Karbon or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less