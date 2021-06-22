While Maruti Suzuki is said to be readying a longer version of the Jimny SUV that is likely to break cover in 2022, a more affordable version of the existing Jimny SUV has been announced for the Australian market christened Jimny Lite. As the name suggests, it will be light on features and equipment and placed below the standard trim available on sale in the Australian car market. It will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of cars from July due to rise in production costs)

Some of the key changes on the Jimny Lite will include the exclusion of alloy wheels which will be replaced by black dipped steel wheels. The company will also delete the SmartPlay infotainment system that's available on the existing model but it will get a 2-DIN audio system. To keep the overall cost low, it will also miss out on the fog lamps and projector headlamps.

Save for the feature and equipment changes, there will be no other updates. It will continue to source power from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 102 bhp of maximum power. The transmission option will also include the same four-wheel-drive system with low-range gear.

(Also Read: Assam mechanic turns old Maruti Swift into 'Lamborghini'; to make 'Ferrari' next)

It will go on sale in the Australian market this August, followed by other parts of the world. As far as its availability in India is concerned, chances are less likely that it will ever set foot on the local shores anytime soon.

For India, the company is developing a longer, 5-door version of the Jimny that will take on the likes of the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar SUV.