In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Glyde Plus vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Rv400
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|3 Hours 30 Minutes