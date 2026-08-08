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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs V85 TT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 V85 tt
BrandDucatiMoto Guzzi
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 15.4 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc853 cc
Power110.1 PS PS76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L22.7 L
Length
2070 mm-
Ground Clearance
132 mm-
Wheelbase
1478 mm-
Height
1186 mm-
Kerb Weight
210 kg-
Saddle Height
810 mm828 mm
Width
750 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm260 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph165 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm76 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm77 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
937 cc853 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headHigh strength steel tubular frame
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmSwingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preload
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkUpside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preload
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15817,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10015,40,000
RTO
1,37,2881,35,200
Insurance
44,77046,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79837,000

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