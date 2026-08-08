In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs V85 TT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|V85 tt
|Brand
|Ducati
|Moto Guzzi
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS