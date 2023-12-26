In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Price starts at Rs 9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scrambler Desert Sled engine makes power and torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm @ 4750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler Desert Sled in 1 colour. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Scrambler Desert Sled mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less