In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less