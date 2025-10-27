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HomeCompare BikesMultistrada V2 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati Multistrada V2 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Multistrada V2 engine makes power and torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Multistrada V2 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Multistrada v2 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 18.88 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc1082.96 cc
Power115.56 PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD 2025
₹18.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati Multistrada V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L24.5 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm810-830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
182 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
115.56 PS @ 10750 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc1082.96 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid CooledLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm92 mm
Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable Mechanical Fork, Compression And Rebound Damping Manual Adjustment, Travel - 170 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Spring Preload Adjustment, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mmPro-Link
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,EnduroOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,86,50817,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
18,88,00015,96,500
RTO
1,51,0401,27,720
Insurance
47,46838,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,84738,150

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