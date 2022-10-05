Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Zontes 350X

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
350X
Zontes 350X
Black and Gold
₹3.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc348 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFISingle cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm84.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,76,123
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0003,35,000
RTO
34,32026,800
Insurance
20,43814,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3978,084

    Latest News

    Zontes 350X is offered in three paint schemes.
    Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
    5 Oct 2022
    CF Moto launched 650NK SP edition in the international market earlier this year.
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 online bookings commence ahead of launch
    11 May 2021
    Not just a more premium set of equipment, the 650NK SP edition also gets a revised exterior profile.
    CFMoto 650NK SP edition revealed: All you need to know
    31 Mar 2021
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 will feature a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 India launch is just around the corner
    22 Apr 2021
      News