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BGauss B8 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 BGauss B8 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
B8 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 Urban club 125
BrandBGaussVespa
Price₹ 62,999₹ 91,259
Range70 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
139 mm155 mm
Length
1747 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1266 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg115 kg
Height
1285 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Width
890 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Torque
94.6 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1900 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23SMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic SpringDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor LockingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH12 V, 5 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Maintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,1871,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99994,821
RTO
5,2807,585
Insurance
2,9086,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5302,339

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