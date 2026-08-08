In 2026 BGauss B8 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
B8 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-