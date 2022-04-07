|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Range
|120 Km/charge
|-
|Range (Eco Mode)
|120 Km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹73,000
|₹86,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹73,000
|₹74,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,992
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,032
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,569
|₹1,868