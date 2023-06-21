In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. SE has a range of up to 70-200 km/charge.
Pulsar N250 vs SE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Se
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|-
|70-200 km/charge
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours