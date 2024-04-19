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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs W175

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc177 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS13 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with Nitrox"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,13,000
RTO
11,6039,040
Insurance
9,79210,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4882,850

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
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The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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