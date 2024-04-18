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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar N250

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Pulsar n250
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc249 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS24.5 PS PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
2210 mm-
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1342 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg164 kg
Height
1321 mm-
Saddle Height
737 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph132 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,51,910
RTO
10,93512,152
Insurance
10,98911,245
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,768

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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