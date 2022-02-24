In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-