In 2026 Aprilia Tuono V4 or BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Tuono V4 Price starts at Rs. 20.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tuono V4 engine makes power and torque 175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS & 121 Nm @ 9000 rpm. On the other hand, R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 136 PS PS & 143 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] in 2 colours. The Tuono V4 mileage is around 14 kmpl. The R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Tuono V4 vs R 1250 GS Adventure [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tuono v4
|R 1250 gs adventure [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 20.66 Lakhs
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1077 cc
|1254 cc
|Power
|175 PS @ 11350 rpm PS
|136 PS PS