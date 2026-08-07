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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc249 cc
Power9.61 PS PS24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L
Length
1963 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1205 mm
Width
803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberMonoshock with Nitrox
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic (37 mm)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,40,915
RTO
10,64411,603
Insurance
3,7929,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,488

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