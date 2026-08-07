In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|39.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS