|Engine Type
|4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Displacement
|659 cc
|937 cc
|Max Power
|100 PS @ 10500 rpm
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|Max Torque
|67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip system
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Ignition
|Electric
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6-Speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|81 mm
|94 mm
|Stroke
|63.93 mm
|67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|12,6± 0.5 :1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|2
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹14,00,000
|₹15,81,643
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,00,000
|₹14,31,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹1,14,480
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹36,163
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹30,091
|₹33,995