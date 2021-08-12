HT Auto
Aprilia Rs 660 vs Ducati SuperSport 950

Rs 660
Aprilia Rs 660
RS 660 STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineTestastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
Displacement
659 cc937 cc
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Ignition
Electric-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Stroke
63.93 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13.5:112,6± 0.5 :1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00015,81,643
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00014,31,000
RTO
01,14,480
Insurance
036,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09133,995

