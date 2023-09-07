In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
RS 660 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs 660
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|659 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|100 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS