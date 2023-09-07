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HomeCompare BikesRS 660 vs SuperSport 950

Aprilia RS 660 vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 Aprilia RS 660 or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RS 660 Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RS 660 engine makes power and torque 100 PS PS & 67 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the RS 660 in 2 colours. The RS 660 mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
RS 660 vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs 660 Supersport 950
BrandApriliaDucati
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity659 cc937 cc
Power100 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
RS 660
Aprilia RS 660
RS 660 STD
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RS 660 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L16 L
Length
1995 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1478 mm
Height
1150 mm1186 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg210 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm810 mm
Width
745 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5 x 17, Rear :-5.5 x 17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
100 PS @ 10500 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
659 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate wet clutch with mechanical slip systemSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm94 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Aluminium asymmetric swingarm. Adjustable monoshock in spring reload, rebound braking. 130-mm wheel travel.Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Kayaba 41-mm stanchion fork, aluminium radial calliper mounting bracket. Adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. 120 mm wheel travel.Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Riding Modes
Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time AttackSport, Touring and Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine mapsControl, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12V 6.5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,61,59918,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00017,16,100
RTO
1,41,9201,37,288
Insurance
45,67944,770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,16240,798

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