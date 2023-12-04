Saved Articles

Ampere Magnus vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Continuous Power
600 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 54
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99949,000
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99949,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,053

    Latest News

    Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
    Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
    4 Dec 2023
    Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
    Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
    11 Jul 2023
    The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
    Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
    1 Jun 2023
    The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
    Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
    25 Oct 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
