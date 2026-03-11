How NCB and IDV Impact What You Pay for Car Insurance

Buying or renewing car insurance is not just about fulfilling a legal requirement. You need to know the various factors that insurers use to calculate premiums based on risk and coverage. Among these, the two most important elements are the No Claim Bonus (NCB) and the Insured Declared Value (IDV). While NCB works as a reward for safe driving, IDV determines the market value of your vehicle. Together, they directly affect how much you pay and how much coverage you receive.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) rewards safe driving by lowering renewal costs, while Insured Declared Value (IDV) reflects your car's market value. Together, they influence the premium you pay and the coverage you receive.

What is NCB in Car Insurance?

The NCB in car insurance is a reward you earn by not filing any claims during the policy term. It acts as a discount on the renewal premium.

Key aspects of NCB include:

Progressive benefit: The discount begins at around 20 per cent after the first claim-free year and can increase annually, reaching up to 50 per cent for claim-free years.

Owner-focused: NCB is linked to the policyholder, not the car. If you purchase a new car, your accumulated NCB can be transferred to a new insurance policy.

Portability : Switching to a different insurer does not cancel your earned bonus. You can carry forward your NCB to your new plan.

Essentially, NCB reduces the cost of car insurance while encouraging safe and responsible driving behaviour.

What Is IDV In Car Insurance?

Insured Declared Value, or IDV, refers to the maximum claim amount your insurer agrees to pay in case of a total loss or theft of your car. It represents the current market value of your vehicle.

Here are some important points about IDV:

Compensation cap: IDV is the upper limit of the payout in the event of theft or irreparable damage to your car.

Risk factor: A higher IDV raises premiums since the insurer carries greater financial risk, while a lower IDV reduces premiums but also limits claim amounts.

Repairs and settlement: The compensation for repairs, replacements or total loss is calculated based on IDV.

Balance required: Declaring too high an IDV unnecessarily increases premiums, while too low an IDV risks underinsurance.

Impact of NCB on Car Insurance

NCB plays a direct role in reducing premiums and rewarding safe driving. Its impact can be seen in several ways, such as:

Substantial savings on premiums: Every claim-free year helps increase the NCB per centage, reducing your renewal premium significantly. Over time, this can lead to as much as 50 per cent savings.

Reward for safe driving: Careful driving and regular vehicle maintenance mean fewer claims, helping you retain or grow your NCB.

Transferability: If you purchase a new vehicle or change insurers, your earned bonus continues with you, ensuring your benefits remain intact.

By offering consistent rewards, NCB turns responsible driving into tangible financial savings.

Impact of IDV on Car Insurance

IDV not only influences premiums but also determines the extent of coverage. Its impact is evident in:

Maximum compensation: IDV sets the highest possible claim amount you can receive for total loss or theft of your four-wheeler.

Risk assessment: A high IDV results in higher premiums, while a low IDV reduces both the premium and the payout.

Claim settlement: Insurers calculate compensation for damages and parts based on IDV. An accurate declaration ensures fair settlements.

Balanced declaration: Choosing an IDV that matches your car’s market value keeps your policy cost-effective and your coverage adequate.

Relationship Between NCB and IDV

While NCB and IDV operate differently, they combine to influence the final amount you pay for your car insurance.

NCB reduces the premium by applying discounts earned through claim-free years.

IDV sets the foundation of the premium, as it represents the insured value of your vehicle.

For example, if your car’s IDV is declared at ₹7 lakh, the premium will be calculated on this value. If you also have an NCB of 30 per cent, your renewal premium will reduce significantly compared to a policyholder without any bonus.

This interplay ensures that both your driving record and your car’s market value determine your annual premium.

Conclusion

Both NCB and IDV are integral in shaping the premium and coverage of car insurance. NCB functions as a reward system that lowers your renewal costs with each claim-free year, while IDV ensures your car is insured for its actual market value.

Understanding these two elements allows you to see the direct link between your driving behaviour, your car’s valuation and the premium amount you pay.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: