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Tata Tigor vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor Urban cruiser
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 to 26.4 kmpl17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tigor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Right Side 1
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 LK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
711817
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.317.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut typeMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39933995
Wheelbase
24502500
Kerb Weight
10031115
Height
15321640
Width
16771790
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
419328
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
3548
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
MP3 Playback
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Light Grey and SlateBlack/Dark Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,12,137.69,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
5,54,9908,72,500
RTO
22,199.664,350
Insurance
34,44846,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,15721,138
Expert Rating
-

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