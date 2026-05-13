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Tata Altroz vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz Tigor
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage19.5 to 26.2 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Altroz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 RevotronRevotron 1.2 L
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
345 litres419
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres35
Ground Clearance
165 mm170
Length
3990 mm3993
Wheelbase
2501 mm2450
Height
1523 mm1532
Width
1755 mm1677
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
AllFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,17,7076,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,9905,54,990
RTO
55,52922,199.6
Insurance
31,68834,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,42613,157
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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