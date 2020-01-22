|Engine Type
|1.0L Energy
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.17
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,36,784
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,49,990
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹54,499
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹31,795
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,836
|₹19,416