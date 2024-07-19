In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne coupe
|Panamera
|Brand
|Porsche
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6