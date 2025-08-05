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MG Astor vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astor Kiger
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 9.79 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 15.43 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Astor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Grille
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Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.51.0L Energy
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.43 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
488 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres40 litres
Length
4323 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2500 mm
Kerb Weight
1303 kg-
Height
1650 mm1605 mm
Width
1809 mm1750 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Sangria / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,96,2026,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
9,79,1005,81,000
RTO
68,53732,240
Insurance
48,06529,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,56113,823
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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