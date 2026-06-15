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HomeCompare CarsS-Class [2021-2026] vs 911

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Class [2021-2026] vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-class [2021-2026] 911
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.79 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Range--
Mileage12 to 18 kmpl6 to 10.64 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds4.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph293 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R19235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air SpringsMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air SpringsMulti-link rear suspension
Rear Tyres
R19295 / 35 R20
Length
5289 mm4519 mm
Wheelbase
3216 mm2450 mm
Height
1503 mm1298 mm
Width
1954 mm1852 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres64 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holderYes
Split Rear Seat
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
All-
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood TrimBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,25,3552,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,10,0002,11,29,000
RTO
22,92,75021,66,900
Insurance
7,22,10529,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,49,7675,01,354
Expert Rating

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