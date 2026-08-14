C-Coupe vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-coupe Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 80.17 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 2996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.