In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Taigun
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-