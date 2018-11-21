HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0117.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
K 15 Smart HybridK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.45817.44
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
8,97,1268,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,5007,61,500
RTO
56,79054,690
Insurance
43,33642,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28218,457
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Cars fitted with CNG kits have come a long, long way since I first bought a compact vehicle from a Korean brand that had company-fitted CNG technology. At the time - back around 2010, many warned against spending the extra on a new car for it to have a cylinder mounted in the boot - partly because the cargo space was lost entirely but mostly over safety and performance-related concerns. But over t...

Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost

