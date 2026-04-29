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HomeCompare CarsErtiga [2018-2022] vs Magnite

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Magnite
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 7.96 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage19.01 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Grille
Rear Seats
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0119.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid1.0L Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45776 km
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180205 mm
Length
43953994 mm
Wheelbase
27402500 mm
Kerb Weight
11351019 kg
Height
16901572 mm
Width
17351758 mm
Bootspace
209336 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeStylish Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,97,1266,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,5005,61,643
RTO
56,79034,926
Insurance
43,33636,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28213,608

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Latest Videos

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