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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Fronx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Fronx
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Driving Range
631 km806 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres37 litres
Length
3675 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm2520 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1550 mm
Width
1475 mm1765 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoAutomatic Climate Control
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4307,66,355
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9006,84,900
RTO
29,83652,773
Insurance
33,19428,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56116,471
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
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