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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Yaris
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
887.95-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6517.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Length
4490 mm4425
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2550
Height
1485 mm1495
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg1090
Width
1730 mm1730
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
510 litres476
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres42
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,64410,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0349,16,000
RTO
75,63264,150
Insurance
47,47840,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19521,959
Expert Rating
-

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