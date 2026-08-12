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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Brezza Polo
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.4 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.96 to 21.09 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid1.0L MPI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres45
Length
3995 mm3971
Wheelbase
2500 mm2469
Height
1685 mm1469
Width
1790 mm1682
Features
Steering Adjustment
YesTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
YesRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Yes-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
YesNo
Door Pockets
YesFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
Yes1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
YesFabric
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,36,1407,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
7,39,9006,27,000
RTO
60,79350,190
Insurance
34,94730,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,97115,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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