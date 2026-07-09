Alto vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.