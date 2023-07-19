In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4