In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 vs Glanza Comparison