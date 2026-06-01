Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Urban cruiser Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.