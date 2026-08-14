KUV100 NXT vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Xuv500 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.