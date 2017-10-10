|Engine Type
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|mHawk155
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,93,199
|₹16,92,101
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,08,675
|₹14,22,850
|RTO
|₹47,437
|₹1,82,686
|Insurance
|₹28,313
|₹66,658
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,721
|₹35,954