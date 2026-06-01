In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4