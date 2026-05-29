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Mahindra Bolero vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage16 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Bolero Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Driver Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Instrument Cluster View
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk751.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf springRear twist beam
Front Suspension
IFS coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15205/60 R16
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2651 mm
Height
1880 mm1612 mm
Width
1745 mm4221 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
KeyYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,18,93312,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,50010,99,900
RTO
79,2861,20,620
Insurance
39,64739,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,75127,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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