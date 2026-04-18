In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Yaris Comparison